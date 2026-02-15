Police carried out seven arrests across Cyprus on Saturday night as part of coordinated patrols in urban areas aimed at preventing serious crime and boosting public safety.

In a statement, police said the arrests related to a range of offences, including driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

Officers stopped a total of 666 vehicles for checks and inspected 744 individuals travelling in them, leading to 233 complaints for various road offences.

Of these, 26 drivers were reported for driving under the influence of alcohol. In total, 512 alcohol tests were carried out during the operations.

Police also impounded 14 vehicles.

Additionally, 57 premises were also inspected, resulting in six citations.

Police said coordinated operations to prevent and combat crime will continue on a daily basis with increased patrols and targeted checks.