Police have arrested a 20-year-old in connection with a robbery at a kiosk in the Larnaca district, during which €20 was stolen.
According to police the robbery occurred at around 7.05pm on Sunday in Livadia.
Police said the perpetrator entered the kiosk with his face covered by a scarf and moved behind the counter, where he pushed the 71-year-old owner and demanded money from the till.
After taking €20 in cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police visited the scene to carry out examinations and based on testimony secured during the investigation, a court warrant was issued for the arrest of the 20-year-old.
He was located and arrested at around 1.30am by Larnaca police and remains in custody.
