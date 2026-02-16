Police have arrested a 20-year-old in connection with a robbery at a kiosk in the Larnaca district, during which €20 was stolen.

According to police the robbery occurred at around 7.05pm on Sunday in Livadia.

Police said the perpetrator entered the kiosk with his face covered by a scarf and moved behind the counter, where he pushed the 71-year-old owner and demanded money from the till.

After taking €20 in cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police visited the scene to carry out examinations and based on testimony secured during the investigation, a court warrant was issued for the arrest of the 20-year-old.

He was located and arrested at around 1.30am by Larnaca police and remains in custody.