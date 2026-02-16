Bowls Cyprus will be competing in and hosting a Bowls Test match being held at The Aliathlon Bowls Club, Paphos between 9th March – 13th March 2026.

Five countries will be competing for the Ladies Team Champions, Gents Team Champions and the overall Team Champions. The countries competing will be Jersey, Spain, Israel, Switzerland and Cyprus.

The competition comprises of singles, pairs, triples and rink games, in both Ladies and Gents competitions. Each team comprises of five ladies and five gents.

If you would like to come and watch or want to know more about bowls and how you can become involved or take up a new sport, feel free to come along.