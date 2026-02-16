Hotel bookings during the 3-day carnival weekend are encouraging and demand for the Green Monday holiday appears similarly strong, according to Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) director Christos Angelides.

Angelides told to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that occupancy during the previous three-day period was higher than expected.

“The truth is that the bookings from the information we had were quite encouraging for the three days that passed,” he said.

He added that weather conditions and local festivities supported domestic travel, noting that “the weather helped.”

Angelides further stated that “after the rains, there was also the festive spirit and the children’s carnival parades in Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol, our compatriots took advantage of it for short getaways and thus high levels of overnight stays were recorded in all cities.”

Moreover, he explained that demand for the Green Monday break is expected to follow a similar pattern, with hotels preparing special menus to keep guests on site.

“If we judge from the information we have, several hotels will also provide organised menus for Green Monday, so it is a pleasant juncture,” he said, describing February as favourable due to a combination of rainfall and holiday activity.

Despite the positive holiday period, Angelides said winter occupancy levels remain modest overall.

“No one can be happy with the 25 per cent and 30 per cent bookings, but it is what we say we need to build.”

He explained that year-round hotel operation is necessary so visitors become accustomed to travelling outside the peak season, including for conferences and events.

Meanwhile, he pointed to improving air connectivity, noting increased flights from Armenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia and Poland, alongside steady demand from the United Kingdom and Israel and early signs of growth from Germany.

Furthermore, he said winter tourism must involve the wider economy rather than hotels alone.

“Everything needs to stay open, including restaurants, museums and events,” he stated.

“If possible, we should gather more events during the winter period, from November to April,” Angelides added, noting that tourism continues to play an important role in the country’s real economy.