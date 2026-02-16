Cyprus enterprises remained closely aligned with the European Union average in the use of paid cloud computing services during 2025, according to Eurostat.

Specifically, the figures show that 51.38 per cent of enterprises in Cyprus used paid cloud computing services in 2025, covering online access to software, computing power and storage capacity.

This compared with 52.93 per cent in 2023, indicating a slight easing in uptake among Cyprus enterprises over the two-year period.

Across the European Union as a whole, 52.74 per cent of enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, up from 45.32 per cent in 2023.

At EU level, this represented a 7.4 percentage point increase compared with 2023, underlining the continued acceleration of cloud adoption among European businesses.

The longer-term trend was even more pronounced, as only 17.8 per cent of EU enterprises used paid cloud services in 2014, highlighting the scale of digital transformation over the past decade.

In relative terms, Cyprus remained marginally below the EU average in 2025, but broadly in line with overall European adoption levels.

Across member states, the highest shares of enterprises using paid cloud computing services were recorded in Finland at 79.2 per cent, reflecting advanced digital maturity.

High usage was also observed in Italy at 75.6 per cent and Malta at 74.9 per cent, placing southern Europe prominently among leading adopters.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, less than a quarter of enterprises used paid cloud services in Romania, where the share stood at 24.9 per cent.

Similarly low levels were recorded in Greece at 24.3 per cent and Bulgaria at 17.8 per cent, the lowest share among EU countries.

Between 2023 and 2025, the use of paid cloud computing services increased in most EU countries, demonstrating widespread momentum.

The largest rises were seen in Lithuania, where usage increased by 19.7 percentage points, pointing to rapid digital catch-up.

Strong growth was also recorded in Italy with an increase of 14.2 percentage points and France with a rise of 13.7 percentage points over the same period.

In terms of functionality, the data show that e-mail services were the most commonly used paid cloud application in 2025, with 85.2 per cent of EU enterprises relying on them.

This was followed by office software at 71.7 per cent and file storage at 71.5 per cent, reflecting core business needs.

A significant share of enterprises also used paid cloud solutions for security software applications, which reached 65.5 per cent at EU level.

Use of finance or accounting software applications stood at 58.2 per cent, highlighting the integration of cloud tools into financial management.

Meanwhile, hosting for enterprise databases was used by 45.5 per cent of EU enterprises, underlining growing reliance on external data infrastructure.

More specialised applications showed lower but still substantial uptake, including enterprise resource planning software at 30.1 per cent.

Enterprises also made use of cloud-based computing power to run their own software, with adoption reaching 28.2 per cent.

Use of customer relationship management software stood at 27.9 per cent, while computing platforms for application development, testing or deployment reached 26.1 per cent.

Overall, the figures indicate that Cyprus enterprises remain firmly embedded in the EU’s digital transformation, maintaining cloud adoption levels close to the European average while the broader bloc continues to accelerate its use of paid cloud computing services.