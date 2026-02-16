Industrial production in Cyprus declined in December 2025 compared with the previous month, even as the country maintained solid year-on-year growth, according to a report from Eurostat.

According to first estimates, seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.4 per cent in the euro area and by 0.8 per cent in the European Union in December 2025 compared with November 2025.

In November 2025, industrial production had grown by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and fallen by 0.1 per cent in the EU.

In Cyprus, industrial production fell by 1.1 per cent in December 2025 compared with November 2025, following a 1.4 per cent increase in November and a 0.3 per cent rise in October.

At EU level, monthly production changes stood at minus 0.8 per cent in December, minus 0.1 per cent in November and plus 0.2 per cent in October.

Despite the monthly decline, annual industrial output in Cyprus remained firmly positive.

Compared with December 2024, industrial production increased by 1.2 per cent in the euro area and by 1.4 per cent in the EU in December 2025.

In Cyprus, industrial production rose by 3.6 per cent in December 2025 compared with the same month of the previous year.

This followed a strong 9.8 per cent annual increase in November 2025 and a 3.9 per cent rise in October 2025.

The figures indicate that while monthly production momentum weakened at the end of the year, Cyprus continued to outperform the EU average on an annual basis.

For 2025 as a whole, the annual average industrial production increased by 1.5 per cent in both the euro area and the EU compared with 2024.

The production index for total industry, based on 2021 as the reference year, stood at 112.9 units in Cyprus in December 2025, compared with 114.2 units in November 2025.

In the EU, the index measured 99.8 units in December 2025, down from 100.6 units in November.

Across the euro area in December 2025, compared with November, industrial production decreased by 0.1 per cent for intermediate goods, by 0.3 per cent for energy and by 1.9 per cent for capital goods.

During the same period, production increased by 0.2 per cent for durable consumer goods and decreased by 0.3 per cent for non-durable consumer goods.

In the EU, intermediate goods production increased by 0.1 per cent, while energy fell by 0.4 per cent and capital goods declined by 1.4 per cent.

Production of durable consumer goods rose by 0.5 per cent and non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.6 per cent across the EU.

Among member states with available data, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Slovakia at minus 4.9 per cent, Germany at minus 2.9 per cent and Spain at minus 2.6 per cent.

The highest monthly increases were observed in Luxembourg at plus 6.4 per cent, Sweden at plus 4.4 per cent and Malta at plus 4.2 per cent.

On an annual basis in the euro area, industrial production in December 2025 increased by 1.5 per cent for intermediate goods and by 4.1 per cent for capital goods, while energy decreased by 0.7 per cent.

Production fell by 2.4 per cent for durable consumer goods and by 2.1 per cent for non-durable consumer goods in the euro area.

In the EU, annual production rose by 1.9 per cent for intermediate goods and by 4.5 per cent for capital goods, while energy declined by 1.3 per cent.

Durable consumer goods decreased by 1.8 per cent and non-durable consumer goods fell by 2.0 per cent across the EU compared with December 2024.

Among member states, the highest annual increases were recorded in Poland at plus 6.9 per cent, Sweden at plus 4.8 per cent and Croatia at plus 4.5 per cent.

The largest annual decreases were observed in Slovakia at minus 8.5 per cent, Luxembourg at minus 7.9 per cent and Bulgaria at minus 6.8 per cent.

The figures show that Cyprus industrial performance remained above the EU average in annual terms, despite the end of year slowdown in monthly output.

They also reflect broader mixed trends across EU industry, with capital goods driving growth while energy and consumer goods segments continued to face pressure.