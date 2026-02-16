Road freight transport recorded an increase both within Cyprus and in traffic from and to Cyprus during the third quarter of 2025, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

Specifically, the total weight of goods transported by road within Cyprus reached 11.26 million tonnes between July and September 2025, up from 11.1m tonnes in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a rise of 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, freight transported from and to Cyprus increased to 11,000 tonnes from 9,400 tonnes, marking a stronger increase of 16.4 per cent.

Looking at cumulative data for the first nine months of the year, the total weight of goods transported within Cyprus stood at 33.05m tonnes, compared with 32.82m tonnes in the same period of 2024, an increase of 0.7 per cent.

Over the same period, freight transported from and to Cyprus rose to 31,700 tonnes from 29,200 tonnes, recording growth of 8.7 per cent.

In terms of transport activity measured in tonne-kilometres, domestic transport amounted to 258.1m tonne-km in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 270m tonne-km a year earlier, reflecting a decrease of 4.4 per cent.

However, for the January-September period domestic activity increased to 802.8m tonne-km from 760.3m tonne-km, a rise of 5.6 per cent.

By contrast, international transport measured in tonne-kilometres declined to 8.1m tonne-km from 9.8m tonne-km in the third quarter, a drop of 17.5 per cent.

Finally, during the first nine months of the year international transport edged down to 28.8m tonne-km from 29.3m tonne-km, corresponding to a decrease of 1.6 per cent.