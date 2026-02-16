The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in partnership with the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence, will host a high-level forum on June 8, 2026, to explore the integration of space technology and artificial intelligence into the European economy.

The event, titled “From Space to Solutions: Leveraging Space Technology, Earth Observation & AI for Real-World Impact”, is scheduled to take place at the Landmark Nicosia hotel under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the EU.

Running from 09:00 to 16:00, the one-day forum aims to bridge the gap between complex satellite data and practical applications for diverse industries.

The gathering will assemble a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including European policymakers, space agencies, research institutions, and industry leaders to discuss how digital innovation can drive economic growth.

Specific focus will be placed on transforming Earth Observation and AI into functional tools for sectors such as agriculture, climate monitoring, and the environment.

The forum also intends to address critical needs in maritime and shipping, urban development, and civil security, while enhancing resilience and crisis management capabilities.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive programme featuring high-level panels, thematic discussions, and policy reflections designed to shape the future of the regional innovation ecosystem.

To facilitate direct collaboration, the organisers have scheduled dedicated sessions for business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G), and research matchmaking.

These sessions represent a significant opportunity for Keve members to engage with international partners and technology providers active within the European space sector.

Interested parties are required to submit an expression of interest by completing an online form no later than May 25, 2026, to ensure that all necessary arrangements are finalised.

Further details regarding the full agenda of the event will be circulated in due course as the forum date approaches.

The chamber has also announced that sponsorship packages are available, offering firms enhanced visibility and branding opportunities throughout the event.

Sponsorship allows for targeted networking with senior stakeholders from government authorities, research centres, and EU institutions.

The chamber also said that members are encouraged to respond at an early stage because sponsorship opportunities are limited and expected to be in high demand.

Those wishing to receive additional information or to explore specific sponsorship options are invited to contact the chamber directly.