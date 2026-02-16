Young people in Cyprus emerged as heavy users of generative artificial intelligence in 2025, with Eurostat data showing strong adoption among those aged 16 to 24 across the island.

According to the data, 76.5 per cent of young people aged 16 to 24 in Cyprus used generative AI tools during 2025, placing the country well above the European Union average.

Across the EU as a whole, 63.8 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 used generative artificial intelligence tools in 2025.

This level of use was nearly twice as high as that recorded among the general population, where 32.7 per cent of people aged 16 to 74 reported using generative AI tools.

The figures underline that young people are leading the introduction of generative AI across different areas of life.

Use of generative AI for private purposes was significantly more common among young people, reaching 44.2 per cent, compared with 25.1 per cent in the general population.

As expected, young people were far more likely to use AI tools for formal education, with 39.3 per cent reporting such use, compared with just 9.4 per cent among the wider population.

In contrast, professional use of generative AI was relatively similar between age groups, standing at 15.8 per cent among young people and 15.1 per cent among those aged 16 to 74.

Eurostat attributed this narrow gap in professional use to the fact that many people aged 16 to 24 have not yet entered the labour market.

Among EU member states, the highest shares of young people using generative AI tools were recorded in Greece, where usage reached 83.5 per cent.

High adoption was also observed in Estonia at 82.8 per cent and the Czech Republic at 78.5 per cent, placing Cyprus among the leading group of countries.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest levels of generative AI use among young people were recorded in Romania, at 44.1 per cent.

Relatively low usage was also seen in Italy at 47.2 per cent and Poland at 49.3 per cent.

The data highlight a clear generational divide in digital behaviour across Europe, with Cyprus reflecting the broader trend of young people driving technological change.

Overall, the figures show that Cyprus is closely aligned with the EU’s leading adopters of generative AI, particularly among younger age groups shaping future digital and economic activity.