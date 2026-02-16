Demetra Holdings Plc purchased a total of 5,800 own shares during a series of transactions conducted on February 13, 2026.

The company executed these trades through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation (CISCO), acting as the intermediary for the acquisition.

As with previous acquisitions, this move was made in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The investment group carried out the operation pursuant to the Companies Law, specifically Cap.113, Article 57A.

All shares acquired during this period were purchased at a uniform price of 1.505 cents per share.

The first of the four transactions involved the purchase of 3,933 shares on February 13, 2026.

A second smaller acquisition of 200 shares was completed at the same price on the same day.

The company further secured a third batch of 867 units as part of the buyback process.

The final transaction for the day saw the purchase of 800 units, bringing the total for the February 13, 2026 meeting to 5,800 shares.

The total volume of shares was acquired specifically at the 1.505 price level throughout the four separate trades.