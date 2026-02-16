Homeless families and vulnerable people are living in unbearable conditions, MPs at the House human rights committee heard on Monday.

Akel MP and committee chair Irene Charalambides outlined the case of a Lebanese family of eight, including six children, that arrived in Cyprus in 2022 and currently live on the street, awaiting deportation.

The case had prompted the committee ask for a report of events from all involved state services regarding the “management of housing of vulnerable families with minor children, when their repatriation is imminent”, forming the basis for the MPs discussion.

A police representative, present at the meeting, said the family in question had been offered places at Kofinou migrant centre.

“They were not accepted in Kofinou. They put them in a hotel under pressure, after they were first found on the street, but they left them without food,” Charalambides charged, refuting the representative’s claims.

Charalambides appealed to the deputy migration ministry, demanding an explanation and warning that the family could take the case to a European Court.

Deputy migration minister Nicholas Ioannides described the case as “tragic”, emphasising that safeguarding of the rights of migrants was a priority for his ministry.

He said the family had withdrawn their application for protection themselves due to plans to relocate elsewhere and were currently staying in the refugee camp in Kofinou.

“However, they changed their minds and asked to apply for asylum in Cyprus. They had to move, but due to the new data, confusion was created. Today they are asking to be repatriated to Lebanon,” he said.

He insisted that this was an isolated case, adding that it had been significantly influenced by the resulting confusion from the families’ changed plans.

“It is an isolated case and I agree that it is unacceptable,” he said.

Ioannides added that the new centres being constructed according to EU standards would include separate sections for those awaiting deportation.

Accounts from others at the meeting disclosed that a number of other families found themselves in similar situations, facing appalling housing conditions and not receiving appropriate state support.

Akel MP Giorgos Koukoumas spoke of “rigid bureaucratic procedures”, while Disy’s Rita Superman stressed that the state was responsible for the welfare of vulnerable people.

Independent MP Alexandra Attalides pointed out that the state services should change their rhythm as humanitarian problems needed addressing at any time of the day.