The Israeli producer of the hit spy thriller “Tehran” was found dead on Sunday at a hotel room in Athens, Greek police officials said while a probe into the incident is underway.

The body of the 52-year-old woman, identified as Dana Eden, was found after a relative made several failed attempts to reach her.

The case is being treated as suicide based on evidence and testimonies, the police officials said.

Tamar (Niv Sultan) , the Mossad agent who infiltrates Tehran to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor

Greek investigators found pills at the scene. A coroner also found bruises on the victim’s neck.

“This is a moment of great sorrow for the family, friends, and colleagues,” international production company Donna and Shula Productions said in a statement.

“The production company wishes to clarify that rumors regarding a criminal or nationalistic-related death are not true and are unfounded,” it said, urging media and the public to refrain from publishing unverified claims.

Eden was in Greece filming the fourth series of the show Tehran, Israeli media outlet Kan reported.