Government Konstantinos Letymbiotis on Monday denounced opposition party Akel’s criticism over the Republic’s participation at US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace meeting as an observer, saying it stemmed from the party’s “ideological obsession” and and bore no relation to reality.

“The country’s foreign policy is not exercised with slogans, nor with reflexes of party opposition, but with institutional continuity, sobriety and an active presence where developments are taking shape that directly affect our region,” he wrote in an earlier post on X.

Letymbiotis emphasised the “informative and coordinating nature” of the meeting, underscoring that Cyprus attended the meeting with a “clear institutional role” and the goal of stability and peace in the region.

“Anyone who chooses to ignore these facts [the meeting’s informative and coordinating nature] does so consciously in order to support a pre-determined narrative. It is at least contradictory for those who suggest in practice the absence of Cyprus from international procedures to invoke international law,” he said.

Letymbiotis said that defining its position and putting forward relevant proposals strengthened the country’s credibility established it as a reliable partner in the region.

“The policy of the empty chair has never protected any national issue,” he said.

He reiterated that Cyprus had not been coerced into participation by external entities, asserting that this decision was made autonomously and with full intention.

“Responsible diplomacy is not a gamble. A gamble is to turn every international initiative into a field of internal political exploitation,” he continued.

Concluding his statement, Letymbiotis condemned Akel’s “dogmatic ideological ankylosis”, calling it a regression that was both unfortunate and counterproductive.

Akel had on Sunday expressed sharp criticism over Cyprus planned participation in the meeting.

It described the government’s decision to attend the meeting as a “historic negative shift in the foreign policy pursued by the Republic of Cyprus, posing enormous dangers for our country”, stressing that the Board of Peace was a central part of the United States’ strategy of replacing the United Nations and violated international law.

“We call on all political forces of the country to take a stand against the decision taken by this government,” Akel said.

The party cited that several other countries and European Union member states had rejected Trump’s invitation to join the Board, warning that the participation beared severe risks for the Republic.

“By attaching itself to Trump’s war machine, the Christodoulides government is gambling with Cyprus’ just cause,” the party said.

Letymbiotis had on Saturday announced that Cyprus will attend the Board of Peace meeting on Gaza as an observer, confirming that the government has received an invitation.

“Our country’s participation is part of the stable and active regional role it has been playing since the first moment of the crisis, with initiatives and specific proposals to international partners,” he pointed out.

He said the meeting will examine the next steps for the implementation of Trump’s Plan, as adopted by the United Nations Security Council with Resolution 2803, on the proposals that have already been submitted.

“Cyprus, as the European Union member state closest to the region, has a presence in the developments under development and contributes in practice to stability and peace efforts,” he added.

The extent of representation will be decided in discussion with the organisers, Letymbiotis said.

He recalled that Cyprus had participated in the signing ceremony of the Agreement at the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit, during which President Nikos Christodoulides had submitted a relevant proposal for the implementation of the Peace Plan.

Trump’s Board of Peace was signed into existence during a ceremony at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort Davos in January.

The meeting is set to be held in Washington on February 19.