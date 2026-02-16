A 39-year-old was arrested after allegedly threatening and robbing a 16-year-old with a knife and attacking two police officers in Limassol on Sunday.

Police said they had been informed of a robbery at a kiosk in Limassol at around 2.45 in the afternoon, where they encountered 39-year-old man attacking a 16-year-old teenager.

The officers then intervened and were allegedly attacked by the suspect, who was arrested for flagrant offences.

A later search revealed that the suspect was in possession of a switchblade knife, as well as a mobile phone which he allegedly admitted to having taken from the minor under threat of a knife.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court later in the day.