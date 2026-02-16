The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center is moving forward with major expansion plans, including new operating theatres, a €4.5 million PET/CT scanner and a new branch in Larnaca, but has warned that additional state funding will be required.

Speaking before the House finance committee, board chairman Christos Triantafyllides said the centre’s growing needs and upgraded services cannot be sustained without fairer compensation under Gesy and possible extra government support.

Consultations are underway for a legislative amendment that would allow differentiated compensation for specialised centres. A bill may be submitted after the summer.

Three new operating theatres are also being created, enabling the centre to carry out surgeries in-house for the first time.

The project may require a supplementary health ministry budget, subject to parliamentary approval if it exceeds €1 million.

A new oncology unit in Larnaca is expected to open in October 2026, serving patients from Larnaca and Famagusta and easing pressure on facilities in Nicosia.

Despite continued support from donors and the Bank of Cyprus, the centre stressed that sustainable state backing will be necessary to meet increasing patient needs.