This February has a lot of cultural entertainment to indulge in, from rural festivals to a carnival bonanza. Nestled in between are events that fill the evenings with melodies and soulful creativity. The Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos continues to open up its space to music lovers and artists, featuring local talent every month.

Coming up on February 27 is an evening of tango and classical music. Two musicians will present the concert An Evening of Tango and Lyricism, taking listeners on a musical journey of these two worlds.

Katerina Parpouna on the saxophone and Michalis Hilides on the piano will perform a special repertoire with works by Claude Debussy, Astor Piazzolla, John Williams, as well as other important composers. Their selection will combine the passionate tango realm with the lyricism of classical music. The sounds and union of the saxophone and the piano will create a warm and expressive atmosphere, at times soft and other full of emotion and intensity.

“An enjoyable evening of music, with melodies that move between nostalgia, strength, and deep feeling,” says Technopolis 20.

Concert with Katerina Parpouna on the saxophone and Michalis Hilides on the piano playing music by Debussy, Piazzolla, Williams and others. February 27. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com