High dust levels are affecting the air quality in several parts of the island, which could possibly harm vulnerable groups inhaling small particles, the labour inspection department warned on Monday.

According to the department’s air monitoring network, as of 10am, Limassol at 133 μg/m3 and Paphos at 191.0 μg/m3, recorded the highest dust concentration on the island.

Significantly lower levels were recorded in Paralimni 83.8 μg/m3, Larnaca 65.1 μg/m3 and Ayia Marina Xyliatou 53.5 μg/m3.

However, these still exceed the limit value set out in legislation, which stipulates that the average daily value must not exceed 50 μg/m3.

The department added that in this context, ‘dust’ is defined as inhalable suspended particles in the atmosphere with a diameter of less than 10 μm

Employers are requested to proceed with a risk assessment on the effects of the phenomenon on their employees in open spaces and to implement appropriate measures including organisational rearrangements or the provision of protective gear if deemed necessary.

In addition, the department appealed to vulnerable population groups including children and the elderly, advising them to avoid moving outdoors until the phenomenon has passed to prevent possible negative health impacts.

Further information and updates on hourly measurements can be found via www.airquality.gov.cy and on the Air Quality Cyprus application.

Elevated levels of dust have been a scourge on the island for several days last month, caused by disturbances over the northern regions of Africa, which resulted in quantities of dust being transported towards Cyprus.