Investigations involving suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos are expected to be completed this week, with the politician due to give testimony in the coming days, local media reported on Monday.

He is expected to be summoned in connection with rape allegations raised against him by businessman Theodoros Aristodemou, after which the mayor was placed on temporary leave.

According to media reports, Phedonos may also be questioned over additional pending complaints, including allegations of domestic violence.

Alpha described the coming days as “critical” for the development of the case, with a decision on possible judicial action expected once the file is forwarded to the legal service.

After examining the file, the legal service will determine whether the existing evidence is sufficient to proceed to court or whether further investigation is required.

Separately, authorities are continuing their investigation into allegations of mismanagement of Turkish Cypriot properties in Paphos.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronas on Monday confirmed that investigations into the case were in full swing.

He added that if findings emerge which are deemed relevant to the public, they will be made known.

Vyronas confirmed that an ex officio investigation into the alleged assault of the mayor’s wife is under way, while complaints filed by a businessman and by the alleged victim concerning “serious offences” are also being examined.

He further said the legal service is investigating alleged irregularities within the municipality, following a report submitted by the auditor general to the police, which was subsequently forwarded for legal examination.

Asked why Phedonos had not been called to testify earlier, Vyronas said that the proceedings of individual cases were to be decided by the involved investigators.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry announced that random checks would be carried out in the area in question to examine whether legal procedures regarding the concession of land for projects in the municipality had been followed accordingly.

These administrative checks are separate from criminal proceedings initiated by attorney-general George Savvides at the beginning of January.

Recent reports said Savvides is examining a police file compiled after a four-year investigation into allegations of embezzlement, unlawful recruitment practices and the illegal handling of Turkish Cypriot property.

The investigation, which began in April 2022 following a complaint by a municipal employee, centres on four main allegations involving Phedonos and a senior municipal official.

It alleges the diversion of €1.5 million from the municipality’s employees’ pension fund, the unlawful subletting of Turkish Cypriot property for commercial use, specifically in the Mouttallos area, as well as the appointment of at least five staff members outside approved procedures.

In addition, the two are alleged of being involved in the improper use of the mayor’s official vehicle with municipal employees paid overtime to act as drivers.

Police inquiries were supported by parallel examinations carried out by the audit office.

Phedonos has categorically rejected the accusations, insisting they were part of a coordinated attempt to undermine his public standing.