Animal welfare rescuers and volunteer organisations in Cyprus have come under increasing pressure as police investigate allegations of an organised cat abduction network, with activists warning that the situation is escalating into threats, defamation and intimidation.

The Animal party issued a sharply worded statement on Monday, accusing the authorities of inadequate handling of a serious case involving the alleged removal of cats from colonies and warning that continued inaction risks exposing Cyprus internationally.

The party called for immediate investigative measures, including checks at ports and airports, and rejected claims that cases cannot be pursued when animals are not microchipped, describing such arguments as “legally and ethically problematic”.

The controversy centres on a complaint filed on January 25 after three sterilised cats disappeared from a supermarket car park in Latsia, where they had lived for years under the daily care of volunteers.

CCTV footage later reviewed by police appears to show a woman placing cages outside the store and trapping at least one cat before loading it into a vehicle.

Police have identified the woman and confirmed she has been summoned to give a statement.

According to police, the investigation is being handled by the animal welfare unit and remains ongoing.

Asked whether officers are examining the actions of a single individual or a wider network, police responded that “the complaint is under investigation” and that statements are still being taken.

The case has fuelled broader concern following multiple reports of cats disappearing from yards, homes and colonies in different areas of Cyprus.

Some complainants allege that animals are being targeted selectively, particularly sterilised and healthy cats, raising suspicions of organised activity.

No authority has confirmed the existence of a trafficking network or the export of animals abroad.

As the investigation continues, rescuers say the public discourse has taken a dangerous turn.

Animal welfare organisations report being accused, without evidence, of involvement in illegal trade, including claims that cats are being sent abroad for laboratory experiments or abuse.

These allegations have circulated widely online and have been echoed in complaints submitted to media outlets and authorities.

Several rescuers have also reported receiving threatening messages.

In one case, a message circulated online in relation to a missing cat warned. “Bring him back like all the other kittens, otherwise I will come after you with a gun,” adding that those responsible would “get into trouble”.

Activists say such messages illustrate how fear and misinformation are now fuelling hostility towards volunteers.

Rescue organisations have strongly rejected the allegations, stressing that overseas adoptions are tightly regulated, costly and conducted under veterinary supervision, with full documentation and approvals required by destination countries.

They argue that the claims are not only unfounded but are actively harming animal welfare by discouraging volunteers from carrying out sterilisation and rescue work.

In a letter circulated to media organisations, one rescuer warned that conspiracy theories linking rescuers to organised abuse networks have “gone too far” and are causing serious damage.

“People are blaming rescuers for every stray cat that disappears,” the letter said, adding that volunteers have faced harassment and defamation despite years of unpaid work and personal financial sacrifice.

“Inaction is not an option,” the Animal party stressed, adding that it is prepared to assist authorities and pursue the matter at European level if necessary.

At this stage, police have not confirmed whether reports of missing cats across Cyprus are linked to the Latsia incident or represent unrelated cases.

The investigation remains open, with authorities urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.