Societe Generale Bank Cyprus Ltd (SGBCy) has received two awards from major US financial institutions for two consecutive years, in recognition of high-quality performance in payments.

More specifically, in 2024 J.P. Morgan has awarded SGBCy with the ‘2024 QUALITY RECOGNITION AWARD’ and in 2025 Bank of New York has awarded SGBCy with the ‘STP AWARD 2025’.

Both awards are in recognition of SGBCy’s high-quality, fully automated Straight Through Processing payments, as the bank partners with both institutions for correspondent banking services related to US dollar and Euro payments.

Commenting on the awards, SGBCy Chief Operating Officer Stelios Lambrianou noted that the digital transformation of the banking sector in Cyprus is imminent and such awards reflect the bank’s successful strategic efforts in reengineering and digitalizing customer centric processes, that offer true value to our customers.

He added that SGBCy operates as a boutique, niche bank, focussing on local and international corporate business. Therefore, the bank strongly believes it is important to fully integrate its main customer touch points with the back-end services, in order to offer a seamless customer experience.