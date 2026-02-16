The week gets off to mild and partly cloudy start with temperatures climbing to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and up to 17 degrees in the higher mountains.

Northeasterly to southeasterly winds will blow at 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, occasionally strengthening to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be generally rough.

Tonight, periods of increased medium and high cloud will continue.

Temperatures will drop to 9 degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees along the coast and to 7 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will be variable and light, reaching around 3 on the Beaufort scale. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the southwest and the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, rain and isolated storms are expected to strike the island, easing in the afternoon hours, while snow may fall in the higher Troodos mountains.

It will remain cloudy on Thursday, with isolated showers expected primarily in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to drop gradually drop over the next three days.