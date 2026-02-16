An international photography exhibition launches right here in Cyprus this month, organised by the United Nations. The Through Her Lens exhibition, invites viewers to see peace through a different lens, celebrating International Women’s Day.

Held at the Ledra Street crossing in Nicosia, the exhibition presents a powerful collection of photographs, which tell the untold stories of women as pillars and architects of peace around the world. The opening event on March 4 will introduce the Cypriot public to the exhibition and then host a panel discussion and Q&A at the Info Shop.

The discussion, titled Women Rising for Peace, will dive into critical questions such as how women are leading peace efforts, the unique challenges and strengths women bring to the table and how can there be a collective support of women’s participation in political and peacebuilding processes.

The event will kick off at 5pm with an exhibition viewing followed by welcoming remarks and a panel discussion at 5.30pm. The audience Q&A will continue the agenda at 6.15pm and a networking reception will wrap up the day at 7pm. Free and open to all, the event requires pre-registration.

Through Her Lens

United Nations Peacekeeping photography exhibition, panel discussion and Q&A. March 4. Ledra Street Crossing, Nicosia. 5pm. Registrations here: https://forms.office.com/e/gcKZJXNUVk