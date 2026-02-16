Residents in Larnaca, Nicosia and Famagusta will see reduced water supply from Tuesday to Thursday, the Water Development Department (WDD) said on Monday.

The three-day reduction is due to scheduled maintenance at the Dhekelia desalination plant and part of routine works carried out ahead of the summer months when water demand typically rises sharply.

Officials said the maintenance is aimed at ensuring the plant operates smoothly during the peak season and forms part of wider efforts to safeguard the reliability of the island’s water supply network.

Consumers are being asked to use water sparingly during the period and avoid unnecessary consumption.

The department thanks the public for their cooperation.