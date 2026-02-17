A 40-year-old man was remanded on Tuesday for seven days in connection with a suspected arson attack on a building in Nicosia.

Police said the suspect, a Nicosia resident, was arrested on Monday afternoon on the basis of a court warrant to assist with investigations into the fire.

Authorities received information earlier that morning about a blaze at a building in the capital.

It was extinguished by residents before the arrival of the fire brigade, while police officers carried out examinations at the scene.

Initial findings indicated the fire had been started maliciously using flammable material. Police said testimony obtained during the investigation implicated the 40-year-old.

He was brought before the Nicosia district court on Tuesday morning, which issued a seven-day remand.

Investigations are ongoing.