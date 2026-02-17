September 2020: A new investigative commission was set up to look into the citizenship-by-investment scheme.

October 2020: Al Jazeera broadcast an undercover video, incriminating three high profile individuals – former House President Demetris Syllouris, former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis and lawyer Andreas Pittadjis – appearing to be assisting the proxy of a pretend Chinese investor – with a supposed criminal record – secure a Cypriot passport under the citizenship-by-investment scheme. Syllouris and Giovanis were forced to resign.

April 2021: Syllouris and Giovanis refused to answer any questions put to them by the panel investigating Cyprus’ controversial citizenship by investment programme.

July 2021: Syllouris filed a lawsuit against Al Jazeera, claiming violation of his personal data and defamation.

July 2021: The Supreme Court rejected a request by international broadcaster Al Jazeera to file for prerogative writs cancelling three injunctions secured by Syllouris.

December 2021: The police completed an investigation into Syllouris and Giovanis and sent the file to the attorney-general.

June 2022: Pittadjis – whose famous line ‘this is Cyprus’ became a phrase used to laugh at scandals – was fined €4,000 by the Cyprus Bar Association for demeaning the profession.

July 2022: The attorney-general said four people – Syllouris, Giovanis, officer of the Giovanis Group Antonis Antoniou and lawyer Andreas Pittadjis – would face a criminal trial over their role in apparently giving naturalisations to foreign investors.

June 2023: Nicosia criminal court threw out the ‘golden passports’ case, citing a change in the court composition. As a result, before the case was refiled, all four defendants were temporarily acquitted of all charges.

August 2023: It was decided that the four defendants would appear again before the Nicosia court in September 2023.

September 2023: The four defendants were referred to a criminal trial on charges that include conspiracy to defraud the Republic and influencing a public official in violation of the laws criminalising corruption.

October 2023: In a surprising twist, all charges against lawyer Andreas Pittadjis were dropped at the Nicosia criminal court.

December 2023: Syllouris and Giovanis pleaded not guilty to five charges read out to them at Nicosia criminal court.

March 2025: Antonis Antoniou, who worked as an Operations Manager for the Giovani Group, was acquitted.

July 2025: The court called on Syllouris and Giovanis to state the case for their own defence.

September 2025: Syllouris’ lawyers said he would not take the stand in the ongoing golden passports trial against him.

December 2025: The criminal court reserved its verdict for February 17, 2026.