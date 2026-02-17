Highlighting ongoing concerns over the adequacy of blood supplies, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides visited the blood centre in Yeri on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that shortages arise from time to time, describing the issue as a serious concern requiring immediate action.

The minister said he has asked the Blood Bank to submit suggestions to strengthen reserves and will soon meet the Pancyprian Thalassaemia Association.

Charalambides also thanked volunteer blood donors for their consistent and selfless contribution, saying they “truly give life.”