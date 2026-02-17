The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has published its latest balance sheet, showing total assets of €29.545 billion, unchanged from total liabilities, reflecting the institution’s position within the Eurosystem at the end of the month.

The balance sheet, released under the signature of Governor Christodoulos Patsalides, outlines the composition of the bank’s assets and liabilities as part of the Eurosystem framework.

On the asset side, gold and gold receivables stood at €1.635 billion.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency amounted to €1.099 billion. Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency totalled €30.474 million.

At the same time, claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro reached €608.540 million.

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro remained at zero at the end of January.

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro stood at €10,000.

The largest asset category after intra-Eurosystem balances was securities of euro area residents denominated in euro, which totalled €6.587 billion.

General government debt denominated in euro remained at zero. Intra-Eurosystem claims amounted to €19.438 billion, representing by far the largest single asset item on the CBC’s balance sheet.

Items in the course of settlement on the asset side stood at €1.738 million. Other assets were recorded at €145.605 million.

Turning to liabilities, banknotes in circulation totalled €3.218 billion as at January 31, 2026.

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro reached €17.636 billion, forming the largest liability category.

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro stood at €50 million.

In addition, debt certificates issued remained at zero, while liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro amounted to €4.989 billion.

Of these, liabilities to the general government totalled €4.754 billion, while other liabilities within this category reached €234.833 million.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro stood at €41.330 million.

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency were recorded at €219.671 million.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency remained at zero.

The counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF amounted to €494.193 million.

Intra-Eurosystem liabilities were recorded at zero, while items in the course of settlement on the liability side stood at €1.737 million and other liabilities totalled €322.698 million.

Provisions were recorded at €596.571 million and revaluation accounts reached €1.643 billion.

Capital and reserves stood at €333.822 million, completing the breakdown of these specific financial positions.

Overall, the balance sheet confirms that the CBC’s financial position at the end of January 2026 was characterised by substantial intra-Eurosystem exposures and significant holdings of euro-denominated securities, while monetary policy lending operations remained at zero for the month.

The figures underline the CBC’s integral role within the Eurosystem, with its assets and liabilities aligned at €29.545 billion as at January 31, 2026.