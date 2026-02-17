The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is moving ahead with a digital overhaul aimed at upgrading services to companies and improving internal efficiency, including the development of a mobile application.

Specifically, the chamber has launched a preliminary tender seeking specialised consulting services to plan, prepare and supervise the project, according to documents published on the government’s e-procurement platform.

The chamber explained that the initiative is intended to digitise internal operations and make better use of modern technologies, thereby improving staff productivity and the quality of services offered to member companies.

It added that, in an increasingly data-driven economic environment, maintaining competitiveness and efficiency is essential not only for the organisation’s sustainability but also for strengthening its role within the business community.

The planned transformation will focus on faster and more accessible digital services for members, particularly start-ups, SMEs and international partners, while automation and artificial intelligence are expected to reduce delays, administrative workload and errors.

At the same time, the chamber expects a modern digital platform to enable personalised communication, automated support, improved networking between businesses and broader use of data-based decision-making. It also considers the project a signal to investors that Cyprus is investing in innovation.

The successful bidder will analyse the chamber’s current situation and digital needs, prepare the technical specifications and tender documents for the main implementation project, and supervise its execution.

The consultant will first produce a report mapping existing IT infrastructure, internal workflows, services to members, data management capabilities, staff digital skills and training needs, as well as strategic goals involving technologies such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

It will then draft the documentation for the main open tender, estimated at less than €300,000, which will include the automation of administrative procedures, the development of a digital platform and mobile application, and the integration of AI tools.

These tools are expected to support 24-hour member assistance, personalised services and information, productivity gains for staff and enhanced collaboration among companies.

Finally, the consultant will monitor the implementation phase and submit three supervision reports.

To avoid conflicts of interest, the consultant selected at this stage will be excluded from participating in the subsequent implementation tender.

The project is being carried out under the EU-co-funded ‘Thaleia 2021-2027’ programme.

The consultancy contract has an estimated value of €80,000, while bids must be submitted by March 16 at 12.00 noon.