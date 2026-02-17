Cyprus’ Real Estate Development Association pledged support for efforts to promote affordable housing at EU level during a meeting this week with Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

According to the association’s announcement, the discussion focused on housing, particularly affordability, which was described as one of the most pressing challenges facing European societies.

Association president Yiannis Misirlis said “coordinated interventions are needed to substantially increase the supply of affordable homes”.

He added that “Cyprus now has both the opportunity and the responsibility to contribute to the broader European effort”.

At the same time, he noted that Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union “offers a platform to strengthen cooperation between member states and advance common policies on affordable housing”.

Within this framework, Misirlis reiterated the association’s readiness to support the initiative by submitting documented proposals and participating in Presidency-related actions.

Moreover, he expressed the association’s commitment to “taking an active role in the public debate”.

The meeting was attended by members of the association’s board and director general Mersina Isidorou.