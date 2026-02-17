Cyprus recorded broad-based economic growth in 2025, with strong gains in tourism, construction, trade and manufacturing, according to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the figures, manufacturing production during January to November 2025 increased by 4.4 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

Activity in the construction sector accelerated significantly, as the total area of building permits authorised reached 2,612,000 square metres during January to October 2025, marking a rise of 30.7 per cent compared with January to October 2024.

The report also showed that total registrations of motor vehicles rose by 5.8 per cent to 52,508 during January to December 2025.

Within this total, private saloon cars increased to 35,367, reflecting growth of 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

Registrations of light goods vehicles climbed to 4,959, representing a rise of 6.9 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

Inflation remained subdued throughout the year, with the consumer price index increasing by 0.1 per cent during January to December 2025 compared with the previous year.

In external trade, total imports of goods reached €13.55 billion during January to December 2025, recording an increase of 7.7 per cent.

At the same time, total exports of goods amounted to €5.5 billion, up by 7 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, tourism delivered one of the strongest performances of the year, with arrivals of tourists totalling 4,534,073 during January to December 2025.

This compares with 4,040,200 arrivals in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a rise of 12.2 per cent.