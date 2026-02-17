The Union of Cyprus Journalists (UCJ) on Tuesday complained that reporters wishing to be accredited for Cyprus’ EU presidency must present a press card issued by the state and are not given the option to use their UCJ card instead.

The UCJ said it had already informed the European Journalists Association (EJ), which made a representation to the authorities on February 12. The state has yet to answer.

The EJ had called on the government to recognise the UCJ press card in all documents and procedures related to media accreditation for the Cyprus EU presidency and assure that no reporter would be disadvantaged or excluded for not bearing a press card issued by the Press and Information Office.

The UCJ had raised the issue with the deputy ministry for European affairs in letters dated January 13 and January 27, only to be referred to the interior ministry, which deals with media issues.

Meanwhile, the UCJ said, foreign journalists received accreditation by presenting press cards issued by the press unions of their country.