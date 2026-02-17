The FBI’s New York office worked closely with Cyprus’ cybercrime unit to arrest a 53-year-old man later sentenced to 12 years in prison in the United States for online child sexual abuse, the force said on Tuesday.

Cyprus police led to the identification of come of his victims, aged 13 to 17.

Police said the investigation began in 2020 after information was received by the cybercrime unit.

It was later established that the suspect, who was residing in the US, had targeted multiple underage victims across several states.

The man was arrested and on January 29 and was later sentenced to 12 years in prison without the possibility of early release.