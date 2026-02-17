Cyprus has outlined a broader push to digitalise public administration in 2026 after expanding online services last year, aiming to simplify procedures for citizens and businesses and move state operations onto upgraded technological infrastructure.

Deputy Minister of Research Nicodemos Damianou presented this week, the 2025 review and the planning for the coming year, saying the previous year marked a milestone for the digital transition, while the next phase concerns deeper integration and interconnection of systems across the public sector.

According to the data presented, 75 new digital services were launched in 2025, exceeding the initial target of 60, whereas more than 100 additional services are expected to become available in 2026.

As a result, usage increased substantially, with over 32,000 civil registry applications submitted online.

Meanwhile, 16,000 student sponsorship applications were processed fully electronically for the first time, while more than 13,000 military-related applications were filed digitally.

In addition, 7,000 citizens received €71.41 million through the National Solidarity Fund (NSF) platform, whereas the educational service commission handled more than 58,000 teacher appointment and transfer applications electronically, illustrating wider adoption across different sectors.

At the same time, new integrated state systems entered operation. The electronic administration and education platform eDEA recorded 65,000 student registrations in 2025 and will expand in 2026 to include access to grades, absences and teacher placement procedures.

In parallel, the customs system, covering the entire range of import procedures, processed 1.2 million declarations within its first three months of operation, while the postal services platform digitised internal processes and public interaction points.

Services were also provided through the shipping deputy ministry’s new system, which is scheduled for further expansion.

Existing systems were upgraded simultaneously. The Tax For All platform recorded more than 360,000 employer declarations, and in 2026 it will also cover income tax and special defence contribution procedures.

Meanwhile, the development licensing platform Ippodamos issued over 40,000 permits, with the average monthly issuance rising 190 per cent for building permits and 54 per cent for planning permits.

Looking ahead, additional integrated platforms will be introduced. These include the road transport system covering vehicle registration and driver licensing procedures, the social insurance system providing digital access to maternity, sickness and unemployment benefits, and the Digipol police platform enabling criminal record certificates and online reports.

At the same time, projects such as the iJustice system, the EU entry-exit border control platform, the Registrar of Companies system, the national early warning mechanism and the electronic patient file remain under development.

Meanwhile, the Smart Cyprus project will advance, with its first phase expected to complete in 2026 through a common platform for smart city solutions nationwide.

A Smart Citizen mobile application will enable communication with local authorities and access to electricity consumption data. In parallel, the Digital Citizen application surpassed 135,000 users and already supports document interoperability with Greece.

During 2026 it will add sports tickets, child identity documents, residence permits for foreigners and age-verification functions, together with an English version.

Furthermore, the government portal gov.cy records more than one million visits per month, while the digital assistant has already answered over 250,000 queries across 137 topics and will expand to include land registry and immigration issues.

Support channels were also strengthened through electronic appointment scheduling and videoconferencing at citizen service centres, live chat via the 1450 contact centre and a unified call centre serving as a single information point for government digital services.

Beyond services, emphasis was placed on inclusion and infrastructure. Digital training programmes reached 25,000 participants in 2025 through the human resources development authority and the Cyprus productivity centre, particularly targeting older people above 55 and rural women, whereas a new initiative in 2026 will provide daily assistance to elderly citizens when dealing with public authorities.

At the same time, nationwide fibre coverage is expected to be completed during 2026, accompanied by the creation of a government public-sector cloud and continued cybersecurity investment.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence forms a central pillar of the strategy. The national AI strategy is in its final preparation stages, alongside a €5 million “AI for Government” programme inviting companies to develop solutions for the public sector.

Finally, AI integration is planned in platforms such as Ippodamos and iJustice and will be supported by the Pharos-CY AI Factory, and a national supercomputer developed in partnership with NVIDIA, while the technology will also expand into the education sector and Cyprus will implement the European AI Act at national level.