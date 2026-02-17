Demetra Holdings Plc has announced that on February 16, 2026, it repurchased 6,100 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The buyback follows the authorisation provided at the company’s annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

All shares were acquired at a price of 1.505 cents each.

The purchases were executed in five separate transactions on February 16, 2026, with quantities ranging from 100 to 4,000 shares.

The first transaction involved 100 shares purchased at 1.505 cents, while the second saw 4,000 shares acquired at the same price.

A third transaction comprised 1,000 shares, followed by two further purchases of 500 shares each, all at 1.505 cents.