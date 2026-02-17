The European Union’s fishing fleet has seen a steady decline in size over the past decade, with vessel numbers, tonnage, and engine power all contracting significantly since 2014, according to Eurostat.

These findings were released as part of the statistical office’s key figures on the European food chain report, which traces the journey of food from farm and sea to fork.

The publication explores the entire food chain by examining production, processing, distribution, and international trade, alongside consumption and environmental issues.

In 2024, the EU’s fishing fleet was comprised of 68,863 catching vessels, according to the latest data.

The gross tonnage of these vessels, which measures their fish-holding capacity, reached 1.2 million tonnes.

Total engine power stood at 5.0 million kilowatts, serving as a primary indicator of the power available for fishing gear.

The vast majority of the vessels currently operating within the fleet are no more than 10 metres long.

A comparison with figures from 2014 shows that the fleet now has 10,850 fewer vessels, marking a decrease of 13.6 per cent.

The combined fish-holding capacity of the fleet is now 14.9 per cent smaller than it was ten years ago.

Total engine power has also diminished by 12.3 per cent over the same period, reflecting a long-term reduction in the fleet’s physical scale.