The electric SUV that opens a new chapter for Porsche

An exclusive preview presentation of the new Porsche Cayenne Electric took place on February 11th at the Destination Porsche Limassol showroom. The vehicle arrived directly from Germany for a limited time. Guests had the opportunity to experience the brand’s new electric SUV up close and discover its advanced technological foundation.

A historic model in a new era



Since its debut in 2002, the Cayenne has been a milestone model for Porsche, expanding the brand’s range and strengthening its international presence. Today, Cayenne Electric marks the beginning of a new, electric era for the iconic SUV, which continues to be offered in hybrid versions as well as models powered by internal combustion engines, providing customers with the freedom to choose according to their needs and preferences.



Technology, Performance and Sporting Character

The new Cayenne Electric combines innovative electric drive systems with outstanding performance, while preserving Porsche’s unmistakable sporty DNA. It sets new standards in the luxury electric SUV segment, offering dynamic road handling, advanced connectivity and a high level of comfort.

As a fully electric SUV, it combines Porsche DNA with pioneering technology: delivering up to 850 kW (1,156 PS), accelerating from 0–100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, offering up to 400 kW charging capacity and a range of up to 642 kilometers. It is the most powerful production Porsche of all time — and at the same time more versatile than ever: dynamic on the road, confident off-road and exceptionally comfortable on long journeys.

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric is already available for order in Cyprus, reaffirming Porsche’s commitment to a high-tech, electrified future without compromising its sporty character.

A.I. Motokinisi is the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.