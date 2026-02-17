Let’s Go Tours by Amathus, the leading cruise sales company in Cyprus, has released its new cruise brochure, “Hello Cruises 2026” and officially announces the launch of summer sales.

The new brochure presents unique destinations around the world and invites travelers to discover that cruising is more than just a way to get from port to port – it’s a world of experiences that comes alive at sea.

Indulge into the magic of life at sea — where comfort, luxury, and fine dining meet entertainment, spectacular shows, and a wide variety of activities for all ages. From relaxing moments of wellness overlooking the endless blue sea to evenings filled with glamour, music and world-class theatrical productions, every day on board is a unique experience.

This summer, say “Hello Cruises” and begin your journey into the enchanting world of cruising. Book early to secure your preferred itinerary and cabin at special early booking prices, with a deposit of just €50 per person (available on selected cruises).

In the brochure you will find cruises embarking from Limassol, specially designed Fly & Cruise packages, and selected itineraries across the Mediterranean, the Greek Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, the Caribbean, and exotic destinations worldwide. All in collaboration with leading cruise companies such as MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Costa Cruises, NCL, Celebrity Cruises, and Virgin Voyages.

Additional cruise choices are available online at the new dedicated cruise website, cruises.letsgotours.com, where you can easily search and book among thousands of ocean and river cruises worldwide.

With many years of experience and expertise in the cruise industry, Let’s Go Tours by Amathus offers comprehensive solutions with professionalism and reliability, ensuring comfort, expert guidance, and confidence at every stage of your journey.

A journey is more than a destination.

It is experience. Rhythm. Emotion.

And the summer of 2026 begins with “Hello Cruises.”

Request the new brochure (also available in English) from the offices of Let’s Go Tours by Amathus in Nicosia, Limassol, and Paphos, by calling 77 778277, or download the e-brochure from www.letsgotours.com.