An initiative to assist hotels to install private desalination units, aiming to enhance water security as dam levels continue to decline, was announced by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou outlined the initiative’s goal to expedite project implementation.

She highlighted plans to simplify licensing processes and introduced a €3 million grant scheme approved by the cabinet in March 2025.

The water development department, alongside the deputy ministry of tourism and hotel associations, organised an event to inform stakeholders about regulations for small private desalination units producing up to 1,500 cubic metres of water daily for hotels.

Panayiotou said that the conference was convened following requests from hoteliers seeking greater clarity on the scheme.

She emphasised the necessity of addressing queries, gathering suggestions and identifying potential delays.

She said that while the procedures have been simplified, there will be no compromises on environmental regulations or the institutional framework.

She highlighted that enhancing water security necessitates collaboration between the state and the private sector and forms part of a broader set of 28 measures aimed at permanently addressing the water crisis.

Deputy minister of tourism Costas Koumis said that from 2022 to 2024, the tourism sector used an average of 6.9 per cent of the water supply.

It contributed 13.1 per cent to GDP in 2024, with expectations of that rising to 14 per cent in 2025.

The data showed that 85 hotels, accounting for 41.5 per cent of available beds, are already adopting water-saving measures.

Officials have reported that current dam levels stand at approximately 17 per cent.