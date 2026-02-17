Wizz Air on Tuesday announced that it will host an online open day for the Wizz Air Pilot Academy in Larnaca tomorrow, following strong interest recorded at its most recent in-person event.

The online open day will take place 17:00 Cyprus time and will feature a detailed presentation of the academy’s structure and training pathway.

This will be followed by a live question and answer session designed to give participants the opportunity to clarify details about the programme and career prospects in aviation.

According to the company, the online format enables a wider audience from Cyprus to attend and learn more about the Pilot Academy programme, its curriculum and the professional opportunities available to graduates.

The event is aimed at individuals who are considering pursuing a professional pilot career and who are seeking further information about entry criteria and training requirements.

The academy presentation will outline the programme’s structure, expectations and the potential progression within the airline.

Participation in the event is free of charge, although prior registration is required through a dedicated online link provided by the company.