Larnaca is still in high spirits after winning the competition for European Capital of Culture 2030 and its team is inviting all to celebrate together in an epic outdoor party.

“On Friday, March 13, Larnaca celebrates the way it deserves,” says the team. “The vision of Larnaka 2030 has become a reality. The great goal has been achieved. This moment belongs to the city and its people. It is time for all of us to come together, in a common ground of joy, emotion and creativity. It is time for the big victory party: the Common Ground Party!”

With just a month to go, preparations are in full swing for an evening that seeks to unite neighbourhoods and people and mark this glorious occasion for the town. With free entry, the party will unfold at Zouhouri Square from 6.30pm.

Music groups, bands and ensembles from the city – artists who grew up there or were inspired by Larnaca – will perform on the evening to bring rhythm and a high energy to the celebration. “Because this victory does not belong to a few,” explains the Larnaka 2030 team, “it belongs to an entire community that believed, collaborated and dared to dream collectively.

“The European Capital of Culture 2030 is not just a title or an institution. It is a new narrative for our city. It is proof that when we meet on Common Ground – of ideas, values and intentions – we can transform our future. This evening is an invitation not only to celebrate what we have achieved, but also to reflect on the importance of this moment: a moment that places Larnaca at the centre of Europe’s cultural landscape.”

Besides live entertainment and a ground for old and young, the event will also feature beers and cocktails inspired by Larnaca.

Common Ground Party

Larnaka 2030 party to celebrate its title of European Capital of Culture 2030. March 13. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 6.30pm onwards. Free admission