With a focus on the consumer, the company offers quality and savings throughout the Lenten season.

Lidl Cyprus, staying true to its commitment to offering the best quality at the best market price, announces a new initiative to support households during the period of Great Lent. Responding to contemporary needs, the company is introducing a 15% discount on selected frozen vegetables and rice, facilitating access to quality nutritional choices.

Lent is a period deeply connected to tradition and more conscious eating habits. However, it remains a time when financial pressures on households are very real. Through its new 360° communication campaign, Lidl Cyprus demonstrates in practice that true value is found in actions, reinforcing the daily table with products that form the basis of the Lenten diet.

Regarding this new initiative, Martin Brandenburger, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Lidl Cyprus, stated: “At Lidl Cyprus, our mission is clear: to stand by our consumers with consistency and sincerity. During a period of particular significance for Cypriot tradition, such as Lent, we choose to reduce our prices even further on essential goods like vegetables and rice. Our recent recognition as No. 1 in value-for-money with the Best Buy Award 2025/2026 is not just a title; it is our promise to remain the first choice for every household in Cyprus, offering savings without any compromise on quality.”

The company’s philosophy of consistently low prices was also officially recognized with the international Best Buy Award for 2025/2026. This distinction, the result of independent research by the ICERTIAS organization, confirms the trust of Cypriot consumers in Lidl Cyprus as the leading destination for shopping that combines the lowest possible cost with the highest standards.

Lidl Cyprus continues to move forward with a human-centric approach, offering solutions that make a difference in the daily lives of every Cypriot family.

