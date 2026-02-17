Up next in the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s calendar is the Premiere 4 concert series, which will bring together musicians and audiences in Nicosia and Larnaca. The featured soloist this time is the orchestra’s former principal cellist, Peter Gospodinov, and now solo cellist at the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra in Finland. Under the direction of the reputable Finnish conductor Kalle Kuusava, Gospodinov and the orchestra musicians will perform pieces by two Cypriot composers and one German composer.

First, the music will charm Nicosia audiences as the concert series begins this Thursday at Pallas Theatre. Then, a concert in Larnaca will follow on Friday at the Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos.

The repertoire will open with Interruptions, an exciting new work by the distinguished Cypriot composer Charis Sophocleous – a special commission by the CySO Foundation within its collaboration with the Centre of Cypriot composers. According to the composer, “the work is inspired by the many unwanted interferences that might occur throughout the course of an orchestral work”.

Gospodinov’s unique artistic temperament will shine in the cello concerto of yet another distinguished Cypriot composer and member of the CySO, Constantin Papageorgio. Finally, Carl Maria von Weber’s Symphony no. 1 will provide a brilliant closure to this memorable concert. Composed when the composer was only 20, it bursts with youthful energy, sparkling orchestral colour and the adventurous spirit that later defined his operatic style.

Premiere 4

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with cellist Peter Gospodinov and conductor Kalle Kuusava. February 19. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. February 20. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €13-18. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy