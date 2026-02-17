A 33-year-old man was remanded in custody until February 26 after crashing a stolen pick-up truck into a British bases police patrol car during a chase in Xylofagou.

The incident unfolded on February 11 after Cyprus police alerted British bases officers in Dhekelia that a single-cab pick-up reported stolen from Pyrga had been spotted on a dirt road within the bases.

Officers dispatched to the scene found the suspect burning the vehicle’s registration and ownership documents, having already removed the number plates.

When he realised police were approaching, the man allegedly sped off in an attempt to reach the motorway.

A second patrol car blocked the dirt road with its emergency lights on. Police said “the suspect lost control of the vehicle while trying to flee.”

Deputy assistant chief of police in Dhekelia, Markos Petrou, described the arrest as “an excellent example” of coordinated action by the response team.

He said, “they immediately assessed the information received and reacted effectively, leading to the suspect’s arrest.”

Police said the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamine and cannabis at the time of his arrest, with drugs and a folding knife in his possession.

The suspect now faces charges including vehicle theft, drug possession, carrying a knife, dangerous and reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs and other traffic offences.

Authorities said cooperation between Cyprus police and British bases police remains close, with the suspect considered a person of interest in several ongoing investigations involving drugs and theft.