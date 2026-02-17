The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the Cyprus Association of Research and Innovation Enterprises, and C.D Multimedia Services Ltd have announced that they will co-organise the Battlefield Redefined 2026 international defence and security conference.

The event is scheduled to take place on February 26-27, 2026, at Pavilion Hall in Nicosia.

The conference section of the gathering is being implemented in direct collaboration with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space, alongside the national chamber and its affiliated research association.

“The summit is held under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the Ministry of Defence, with additional support provided by the Cyprus Police and other official bodies,” the chamber mentioned in its announcement.

“This event represents a landmark for the local defence and security ecosystem, bringing together competent authorities, armed forces, security services, and leading companies from both Cyprus and abroad,” it added.

For the first time in Cyprus, the chamber continued, the exhibition area of the event will be accessible to the general public, offering a unique opportunity to view a static display of military equipment.

“Visitors will be able to inspect innovative products developed by Cypriot firms as well as systems currently in service with the National Guard and the security forces,” Keve said.

The public can visit both the indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces between 15:30 and 18:30 on February 26, 2026.

Operating hours for the following day, February 27, 2026, have been set from 11:00 until 14:00.

Pre-registration through the official conference website is strictly required for anyone wishing to visit the exhibition area.

Entry is permitted for individuals over the age of 18 upon presentation of a civil identity card, though special arrangements have been made for students aged 17 and over.

“The primary objective of the event is to highlight the capabilities of the Cypriot defence industry and to bolster the international reach of local businesses through global partnerships,” the chamber explained.

“The general public will have the chance to receive briefings from relevant agencies regarding their work and the development of dual-use technologies,” it added.

Registration and further details regarding the full programme and list of exhibitors can be found on the official event website.