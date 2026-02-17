The authorities said on Tuesday that nine people were arrested overnight as part of coordinated preventive police operations carried out across the island.

According to police, the nine arrests were made for a range of offences including conspiracy to commit a felony, causing grievous bodily harm, drug possession, carrying a knife and illegal stay in the Republic.

During the operations, officers conducted 363 checks on drivers and passengers. A further 24 premises were inspected as part of efforts to tackle delinquency, resulting in one complaint.

Traffic checks led to 143 complaints for various violations, with speeding accounting for 50 of them.

Police also reported 22 traffic offences and carried out 53 alcohol tests, two of which resulted in complaints.

Seven vehicles were impounded as part of the checks.