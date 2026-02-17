Acting mayor of Paphos Angelos Onisiforou, has instructed all heads of municipal departments to cooperate with the Audit Office and the police, and provide any documents or evidence in connection with cases under investigation surrounding suspended mayor Phedonas Phedonos.
Municipality spokesman Christos Christou told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday that the instructions were clear and that an Audit Office team was expected to visit the town hall soon.
