Suspended Lefkoniko mayor, Pieris Gypsiotis, broke his silence on Tuesday after being placed on mandatory leave pending criminal investigations, alleging that his ousting was driven by political machinations.

In a public statement issued on social media, Gypsiotis sought to reassure residents of Lefkoniko that municipal governance would continue unhindered and that he would remain “engaged in public life” despite his suspension.

Gypsiotis was placed on leave under the municipalities law, which provides for the automatic suspension of elected officials facing criminal investigations for offences carrying a potential prison sentence of more than three years.

The decision follows updates from police regarding an investigation into alleged domestic violence offences.

Related Articles • Two mayors placed on leave amid criminal investigations

According to sources close to the investigation, Gypsiotis is being investigated over allegations involving abuse of his wife and children.

The complaint was reportedly filed by a member of his own family.

Separate criminal proceedings are already pending against him in relation to similar allegations said to concern incidents between 2019 and 2023, prior to his election as mayor.

That earlier investigation concluded in early 2024, with a trial scheduled to begin in March.

In his statement, Gypsiotis did not directly address the substance of the allegations.

He framed the developments as an attack on his character, retorting that “those who chose to instigate this situation against me, for their personal interests and pursuits, I respond with patience. Soon everything will come to the surface.”

He also expressed full confidence in deputy mayor Theodoros Choiras and the rest of the municipal council, stating that he would continue to offer support in an advisory capacity.

“I personally committed to the deputy mayor and the members of the council that I will remain on the front lines as an assistant and advisor in whatever is needed,” he said.

While on leave, Gypsiotis will receive one third of his mayoral salary, as stipulated by law.

The suspension remains in force until the conclusion of investigations or any ensuing trial.

If he is cleared, he may return to office, yet in the event of a conviction, dismissal would be automatic.

The interior ministry has said the measure is administrative and intended to safeguard the integrity of public office and judicial proceedings, rather than to prejudge guilt.

Officials stressed that the suspension is mandatory once the legal criteria are met and does not involve ministerial discretion.

Gypsiotis’ statement also contained broader political messaging, urging unity among residents and shifting focus towards the north.

“The enemy is in the occupied territories, not in the free areas,” he proclaimed.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the allegations against Gypsiotis are ongoing and that statements and evidence are being evaluated.

No further official comment has been made on the substance of the case.

Authorities have reiterated that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty and that any conclusions will be reached solely through the courts.

Gypsiotis maintains that he will be vindicated and has signalled his intention to return to office.

“I will soon return to my duties, there at the helm of the municipality of Lefkoniko, to continue together the great effort we have begun,” he concluded.