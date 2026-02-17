Limassol police on Tuesday said it had proceeded with the arrest of three young men, aged 17, 21 and 22, suspected of attacking a 46-year-old driver in the Limassol area last Thursday.

According to the police, the man had been riding his car, when he was stopped by the car of the unknown men. The three then allegedly left their vehicle and attacked the driver, hitting him several times before fleeing the scene.

Doctors at a private hospital later found that the man had sustained a fractured nasal bone, as well as bruising and abrasions.

The three were arrested pursuant to court warrants on Monday night.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.