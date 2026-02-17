A 43-year-old foreign national died on Tuesday after falling while working on an apartment building under construction in the Lakatamia area of Nicosia.

Colleagues reportedly attempted to take the man to hospital in a private vehicle before meeting an ambulance that had been called to the scene, where upon he was declared dead on site.

The labour inspection department is assisting police in their investigations, including the conditions at the construction site and compliance with safety regulations.

Police are preparing a report to determine whether any legal or regulatory breaches occurred and have appealed to witnesses and colleagues to provide any relevant information.

The investigation remains ongoing.