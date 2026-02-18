Police have confirmed a 19-year-old woman was killed and three other young people were injured, one of them in critical condition, following a car crash in the early hours of Wednesday in the Limassol village of Sotira.

The crash occurred at around 1.30am on Ayia Thekla avenue.

The victim was identified as a resident of Sotira.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven by a 19-year-old man, with a 20-year-old front-seat passenger and two 19-year-old women seated in the rear.

Under circumstances still under investigation, the car swerved off road and collided with a concrete tank wall.

The driver and the front-seat passenger were initially taken to Famagusta general hospital, before being transferred to Larnaca general hospital for further medical examinations.

The 19-year-old woman in the rear of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The second 19-year-old rear passenger, whose condition was described as critical, was transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where she remains under treatment.

Famagusta police are continuing investigations into the circumstances of the collision.